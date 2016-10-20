Haverhill school celebrates best harvest festival yet

Kind-hearted parents and pupils at a Haverhill primary school have been praised after a fantastic response to support a town charity.

Westfield Primary Academy has hailed its harvest festival collection its best yet after asking families to support the Haverhill Foodbank.

Nicky Tyler, headteacher at the school, said it was great to be able to support such an important service on their doorstep.

She added: “We are delighted with how the collection has gone – it has really highlighted how generous our school community is.

“The importance of the collection was also shown by Henry Wilson from the Foodbank coming into four different assemblies, attended by pupils and parents, and highlighting what a difference the Haverhill Foodbank makes to local families.”

Haverhill Foodbank offers support and assistance to families who have fallen on hard times.

Henry, the project director of Reach Community Projects which runs the Foodbank, said: “The pupils and parents of Westfield Primary Academy have been fantastic.

“We are very fortunate to get some great support within the town and this is another example of how generous and thoughtful our community is.”