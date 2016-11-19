Haverhill schools go spotty and reach the heights for Children in Need

Spots and fancy dress were not a tough enough of Children in Need challenge for the pupils at Samuel Ward Academy so they took on England’s tallest peak.

Staff and students at the Haverhill school chose to start their Children in Need fund-raising more than two months before Friday’s big night, with a dozen year eight students braving the elements to climb 978m up Scafell Pike.

Samuel Ward Academy chose to start their Children in Need fundraising on Scafell Pike Picture by the school ANL-161119-141634001

Their heroics, in which they were joined by 12 staff, has already raised more than £1,300 and it is hoped that this figure will top £2,000 with a non-uniform day and other activities including a sponsored silence, bake sale and face painting on Friday.

Wendy Jeffery, office manager and organiser, said: “Some students had never slept in a tent or walked in such terrain – all of them were very much out of their comfort zone.

“But their resilience and determination to complete such a challenge was driven by the compassion they feel for other young people like themselves.”

Primary schools in the Haverhill area ran non–uniform and games mornings to raise money for Children in Need on Friday.

Pupils from Coupals Primary school in Haverhill enjoy dressing up for Children in Need Pictures: Rich Marsham ANL-161118-165648009

Coupals Primary Academy took donations from pupils who came in dressed up, raising around £150.

At Place Farm Primary Academy they had a special assembly followed by cookie making and about £150 was raised.

Maria James, school administrator, said the children had had ‘a lovely day’.

At Kedington Primary, the pupils gave donations and took part in a ‘twistathon’ where several classes had the game Twister set up, which raised about £350.

Pupils from Place Farm Primary did cookie making for Children in Need ANL-161118-165701009

Deputy head Soo Miller said: “Children from ages four to 11 were tying themselves in knots and a special mention to Miss Bagshaw who joined in with the games.”

Westfield Primary raised an impressive £580 by running colouring and ‘design a bandage’ competitions for its pupils at 50p per entry.

Year 6 teacher Dan Brandon said: “It was a fantastic day, helping those in need.”

Kedington Primary School playing twister for Children in Need ANL-161118-170147009