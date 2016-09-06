Haverhill sees its new 3G football pitch open at The New Croft

The state of the art artifical football pitch at The New Croft in Chalkstone Way was officially opened at the weekend.

The new pitch is great news for the two clubs which play at Chalkstone Way, Haverhill Rovers and Haverhill Borough.

Haverhill, Suffolk. Matthew Hancock, MP for West Suffolk opens the new third generation artificial grass pitch at the Haverhill Community Sports Association which cost �700,000. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE ANL-160309-215140009

The £670,000 project by Haverhill Community Sports Association was opened on Saturday by West Suffolk MP Matthew Hancock and HCSA chairman Tom Harrison.

The HCSA received a grant of £321,450 from the Football Foundation while the Football Stadia Improvement Fund contributed £49,000 to help bring refreshment facilities extra hard-standing, seating, terracing and turnstiles up to league standards.

St Edmundsbury Borough Council also provided a bridging loan of £300,000 and Havebury Housing Association provided £10,000 towards the cost of the project.

Peter Betts, HCSA facilities and football development officer, said: “In terms of facilities it is huge for the town of Haverhill.

“We now have a hub for everyone in Haverhill where we can develop better footballers and coaches in the future.”

Suffolk Football Association development manager Nathan French said: “To have a state of the art facility which is one of only a few in the county is fantastic for Suffolk. I’m sure everyone who comes and plays their football here this season will enjoy playing at these facilities.”

Haverhill Mayor David Roach said: “This will allow our clubs to grow as well as enabling youngsters to use it so we can grow new talent.”

Terry Clements, deputy St Edmundsbury Mayor, who had been involved with the project from its start, said: “It’s great to see this come to fruition after seeing all the hard work that has gone into this. This is the way forward.”

Jo Rayner, St Edmundsbury portfolio holder for leisure, said: “This is a really good community facility and it is good to be able to secure the future for the two teams there. Havehill is going to grow and this will be future proofed for all the children, coming in.”

Due to last minute building work the match between Haverhill Borough and Whitton which had been due to be played on the new pitch was instead played on the grass pitch. For a full report see Pg 38.