Haverhill students head out to entertain while raising money for charity

A trio of students will be busking, running a bake sale and entertaining residents in three Haverhill care homes in the next week as part of a youth skills project that also raises money for charity.

The three 17-year-olds, Sam Biederman, Irna Bridle and Nidhuna Sabu, all from the Haverhill area, are participating in NCS – the national citizen service, a four week long government funded program for young people aged 15–17.

The program aims to build life skills, learn employability skills and make a positive change within your local community.

Using these acquired skills participants must create a social action project, whereby they must plan, fund-raise and carry out the project they have designed.

The trio’s project will target the youth and the older generation, while raising money for the YMCA.

On Saturday, August 20 they will be travelling to Cambridge to busk in order to raise money for the charity.

Following this, on Wednesday, August 24 and Thursday 25 between 11am and 1pm outside the Haverhill Library in Camps Road they will be running a bake sale and children’s book donation giveaway.

Children will be able to donate their books to pass along to others or to the YMCA charity, alongside picking up a new book for free or in return for a donation with all proceeds going to YMCA.

This work aims to offer young children the inspiration from literature and encourage reading.

The trio will then be going into three care homes, Cleves Place, The Meadows and Cambridge Care Home, on August 24, 25 and 26 to serve teas, coffees and cakes and play board games before Irna gives a ukulele and voice performance.