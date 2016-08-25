Haverhill students prove to be pass masters at GCSE

Students at Haverhill’s Castle Manor Academy have bucked the falling national trend with the percentage getting five five A*to C including Maths and English rising from 36 per cent to 45 per cent.

This year the percentage s achieving the new government measure of A*-C in English and Mathematics is 46 per cent.

Jadrien Apiado, Zoe Buckle and Siobhan Hughes with their GCSE results at Castle Manor Academy ANL-160825-111511001

The governments’ new Progress 8 has also seen a significant improvement from last year, generating an estimated Progress 8 score of 0 compared to -0.4 last year,where floor standard is -0.5.

The school says this new measure is of note because it takes into account each student’s progress made against their own starting points, though it warns the complex calculation is subject to change.

Head Vanessa Whitcombe, said “I am delighted that students’ dedication and commitment has earned them the results they deserve.

“We are all extremely proud of their achievements and the hard work that they, staff and parents have put in. I know that our staff will join me in wishing students the very best for the future.

Zoe Buckle and Siobhan Hughes open their GCSE results at Castle Manor Academy ANL-160825-111524001

“Our results show significant improvement in headline measures and this is a very positive next step for our school.

“It is pleasing to see the introduction of the Progress 8 measure. Focusing on each student is vital when comparing with

national measures and allows us to celebrate the progress of all students.”

At Samuel Ward Academy 67 per cent of the 179 students achieved five GCSE A*toC passes including English and maths.

Whilst the attainment was slightly down on last year’s 72 per cent, under the new progress measures being used by the Government, the school says its Progress 8 score of 0.7 and a value-added score of 1045, reflected the accelerated progress made by students.

Another aspect measured by the government, the EBacc score which shows how many students achieve success in maths, English, science, a language and a humanity, shows that students at Samuel Ward do better than the national average with 33 per cent achieving it.

Individual achievements included Andrew Quarrel, of Haverhill, who gained eight A* and five A grades; Joel Ridgway , also of Haverhill, who got five A*, six A and an A*Distinction in further maths and Maddie Brown, of Clare, with eight A*s and two As, Tommy Goodwin gained five A* and five As and Jordan Hopkins had four A* and six As.

Head Kath Just, who only took up the post in June, said: ‘We are so proud of all our students and the results they have achieved this year.

“As a school we always set highly aspirational targets and this has meant students have made exceptional progress.”