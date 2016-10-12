Headteacher hits out at ‘irresponsible’ individual who dressed as clown and scared pupils

A headteacher has hit out at an ‘irresponsible’ individual who dressed up as a clown and scared children on their way into school.

Peter Dewhurst called police after four of his pupils, aged 10 to 11, arrived at Sebert Wood Primary School, in Bury St Edmunds, ‘worried and scared’ following the incident on the Moreton Hall estate on Monday morning.

Police attended the school, in Sebert Road, that afternoon to offer reassurance as the children left for home. They also put on extra patrols in the area.

It follows dozens of incidents across the country in which pranksters dress as ‘creepy clowns’ to scare people. Asked what he thought about such behaviour, Mr Dewhurst said: “It’s irresponsible - it isn’t pleasant and it isn’t funny.”

He sent a message to parents to inform them of the incident.

“We’re trying to get a balance between warning parents and children without creating hysteria and more worry.”

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said anyone who engages in such behaviour to cause alarm or distress is committing a criminal offence. They would also be diverting police resources from more serious crimes.