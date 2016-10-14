Helions Bumpstead woman’s charitable quest

After years of growing her hair in order to have it cut off for the benefit of others, a Helions Bumpstead woman is nearing her goal.

Olivia Haylock, 24, will sit down at D;Fine Hair and Beauty in Haverhill on October 24 and have more than one foot of hair cut off in order to help the Little Princess Trust, a charity that makes wigs for children who have lost their hair after treatment for cancer.

“My hair at the moment is just over half way down my back and I’m going to the bottom of my chin length, so over 30cm is coming off,”said Olivia

“I just think it’s a really good cause. I had a friend who died when i was at school of cancer and I had a cousin who died and I remember them losing their hair and you couldn’t really get children’s wigs.

“I’ve been growing my hair for years for this reason.”