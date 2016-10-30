Horticultural autumn show

Clare Horticultural Society’s annual autumn horticultural and produce show takes place at Clare Town Hall in Market Hill, Clare on Saturday, November 5.

The show opens at 2pm. Entry is free but donations will be appreciated.

Refreshments are available while classes include vegetables, fruit, pot plants, cookery and craft.

There is also a section for late exhibition chrysanthemums.

