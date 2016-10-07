Ixworth Primary School hosts digital radio launch

Adults (left to right): Sean Dunderdale, Lincs FM; Matt Deegan, MuxCo; Richard Lyon, Lincs FM; Sean Thorne, Fun Kids; Minister Matt Hancock MP; Adam Newstead, Heart Suffolk; Pip Whiteside, Ixworth CEVC Primary School; Chris Stevens, Chris Country; Luke Deal, BBC Suffolk; Ford Ennals, Digital Radio UK; Robert Hughes, Hughes Electricals. Children (left to right): Hannah Baker, Olivia Cole, Jessica Wood, Charlotte Read, Freya Lyddiat, Oliver Dowds, Alfie Rose, Ethan Doman ANL-160710-100645001

With the press of a big green button at a primary school, West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock launched four new radio transmitters to bring local stations to DAB digital radio.

