Jumping sheep give Thurlow Fayre an unusual twist

There was something for everyone at Thurlow Fayre last weekend with organisers pulling out all the stops to provide ‘something fresh’ for all the family.

Nearly 2,000 people enjoyed the festivities at Thurlow Recreation Ground on Sunday, which included a craft fair, silver band, school choir, classic car display and history tent.

Dangerous Steve entertains the crowds

Organisers were especially delighted with the success of some of the more unusual activities including daredevil stuntman Dangerous Steve, some meerkats, sheep racing and an ‘Olympic’ hula-hoop challenge.

“It was a great turnout and the feedback we received indicates that everyone enjoyed the range of activities,” said Allan Loveday, treasurer of the Thurlow Fayre Committee.

“The fayre has been running for around 30 years now and each year we like to provide something fresh to keep the fun alive.

“Dangerous Steve returned after a few year’s absence and gave two half-hour shows in which he juggled fire, and also rode a motorcycle between whirring chainsaws, while wearing a masked hood.

Holly Milne, 4, from Haverhill

“There was also sheep racing during which the sheep jumped over children lying on the ground, and a hula-hoop challenge which lasted until the contestants could hula-hoop no more, and the winner was the last one standing.

“There were also prizes for cooking and craft in which one contestant even made a miniature garden on a plate.”

Hadstock Silver Band performed by the tea tent where Thurlow WI offered homemade sandwiches and cakes.

Gemma’s Farm, from Essex, provided the sheep racing and an animal petting farm.

Annie Ockleston and Sienna Lubbock, 12, from Haverhill, with pets Fudge and Teal

Thurlow School Choir sang for the crowds while Newmarket Classic Car Club were in attendance for the car display, boasting more than 40 vehicles.

Bungee trampolines, a bouncy assault course, a giant slide, zorb balls and swing boats were also enjoyed by younger fayre-goers.

The fayre raised £5,000 for village organisations including the parish’s two churches, the village hall and local sports clubs.

“We would like to thank all our sponsors who made the day possible,” added Mr Loveday.

Craft fair competitors Hope Hancock, 9, and Ottilie Bostridge, 9

Hadstock Silver Band prove a hit

Joe Calver from Haverhill with his champion tomatoes