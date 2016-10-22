‘Killer clown’ craze continues - this time in Haughley

Police were called after a clown was spotted in Haughley this afternoon waving what could have been a knife.

Officers attended New Street following reports of a man standing at the bottom of a garden dressed as a clown waving something in his hand, possibly a knife, just after 1.30pm.

Duty Inspector Andy Pursehouse, of Suffolk Police, said they had not been able to confirm whether the knife was real or not, or what exactly it was.

The ‘clown’ ran off and has not been seen since.

Insp Pursehouse said: “We would advise people to stop doing this because it’s scaring people and somebody’s going to end up getting hurt. There’s no need to panic, there’s been no assault or threat, but it’s scary and we want it to stop happening.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.