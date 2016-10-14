Listing bid failure could spell the end for Belle Vue House

A bid to have Belle Vue House in Sudbury listed and saved from demolition has failed.

Led by Theo Bird, a crowdfunding bid was launched earlier in the year to have the historic 19th Century home and former swimming pool site listed and saved.

Landowner Babergh District Council has agreed for the building to be knocked down, with it widely believed that it will be bought and subsequently demolished to make way for hotel chain Premier Inn and a Beefeater restaurant.

Planning consultants FullerLong submitted the listing application to Historic England in May, with campaigners hoping this would protect the building.

But tonight Mr Bird said: “Sadly although Belle Vue House has merits they have decided not to list it - which means it will be demolished.”

There is a 28-day appeal window but Mr Bird said they had decided against this.

“Having discussed with our consultant we’ve decided not to. We as community members made a massive effort to try and save the house but certain councillors at Babergh seem hell bent on demolishing it - so let them.”