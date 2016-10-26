Man from Clare accused of groping schoolgirls

A man from Clare ‘rarely missed an opportunity’ to grope two schoolgirls, it has been alleged.

Anthony Panter, 67, has this week gone on trial at Ipswich Crown Court where he denied 17 offences.

Panter, of Cavendish Road, pleaded not guilty to 11 offences of sexual activity with one girl and three offences of sexual activity with a child and three offences of sexual assault involving a second girl.

Prosecuting, Andrew Thompson told the jury that it was alleged that Panter deliberately touched the two girl’s breasts and bottoms.

Mr Thompson said: “He would do it when the opportunity arose, sneakily in risky situations to satisfy his own sexual desires.”

Following his arrest, Panter denied doing anything wrong and said that any contact he had with the girls was ‘completely innocent’.

He claimed in a police interview that if he had touched either girl’s breasts or bottom, it had been by accident and never been deliberate.

The trial continues.