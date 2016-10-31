Man involved in 100mph police chase on A14 is jailed

A Great Yeldham man involved in a 100mph chase and who rammed a police car has been jailed for more than two years.

Solomon Loveridge had been drinking and taken cannabis before the incident in the Bury St Edmunds area on the evening of May 13.

On Friday, Ipswich Crown Court heard how the 40-year-old had been spotted on the roadside near Rougham Hill inside a Vauxhall Vectra car.

A police officer who approached could smell alcohol but before he could speak with Loveridge the Vectra suddenly reversed with it’s wheels spinning into a police car.

Isobel Ascherson, prosecuting, said the ‘heavy impact’ caused damage to the police car and the officer believed that Loveridge had been trying to prevent anyone following him.

As the Vectra sped off onto the A14 at speeds of up to 100mph, Loveridge turned off the car’s lights and overtook and undertook other vehicles with police in pursuit.

Miss Ascherson said officers were able to bring Loveridge’s car to a halt using a ‘stinger’ device after he had driven the wrong way up a slip road off the dual carriageway.

The court heard that when the car was searched, police recovered tools including bolt cutters, a crowbar, screwdrivers and gloves.

Tests showed that Loveridge was twice the legal drink-drive limit and had taken cannabis.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol, failing to give a blood sample for analysis and going equipped for theft.

Loveridge was jailed for 27 months and banned from driving for three years by Mr Recorder Bruce Houldfer who described his driving as ‘very dangerous’.

Appearing for Loveridge, Richard Potts said his client had used Class A drugs for the past 20 years but was now determined to end his addiction.