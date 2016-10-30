Man’s body found in burnt out car in Suffolk

The body of a man has been found in a vehicle that was discovered on fire off Redlingfield Road between Eye and Redlingfield yesterday morning.

Police were contacted by the fire service around 9.40am on Saturday 29th October to reports of a vehicle on fire.

The body of a man, believed to be in his 80s, was found inside the vehicle.

The road was closed while initial enquiries got underway at the scene to discover what had happened but, at this stage, the fire and the death are not thought to be suspicious.