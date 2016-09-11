Man suffers cardiac arrest in Haverhill supermarket

East Anglian Air Ambulances EC145 T2 helicopter ANL-150210-141636001

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in a Haverhill supermarket yesterday.

The incident happened at 8.51am.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were in attendance.

The EAAA team assisted with resuscitation at the scene and then escorted the patient to Addenbrooke’s by land ambulance.

