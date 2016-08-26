Man who lashed out with a glass in pub receives suspended jail sentence

A Haverhill man who lashed out with a glass inside a pub has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Peter Germain, 57, had denied unlawfully wounding Richard Thurley but following a trial in July was found guilty by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court.

On Thursday, Germain, of Constable Road, returned to the same court to be sentenced.

During an incident at The Woolpack in Haverhill on October 24 last year, Mr Thurley suffered an abrasion to his eye and cuts to his ear which required stitches after being struck in the face with a glass by Germain.

Mr Recorder Ian Evans sentenced Germain to 12 months imprisonment suspended for 12 months.

Recorder Evans said the assault had been a “massive over-reaction” by Germain to a slight movement in his direction by Mr Thurley.