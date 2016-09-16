Met Office updates its storm warning for the East today

Some places in the east of England could get half the average monthly rainfall it a few hours today, the Met Office has warned.

It has updated a warning put out earlier in the week, as the heavy thunderstorms have moved east across the country, clearing the central area.

The Met Office weather warning map for today

It’s latest warning makes it clear that East Anglia is at risk from localised heavy rainfall and lightening until about 7pm tonight, though the strength of the storms will reduce during the afternoon.

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning says: “Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to bring locally torrential downpours today. This will bring the risk of 20 to 30mm of rain in an hour in places, and 40 to 50mm in a few hours.

“Please be aware of the risk of disruption due to localised flooding and also from lightning strikes.”

For the latest weather warnings vistt www.metoffice.gov.uk

For Environment Agency flood alerts visit https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk

