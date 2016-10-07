Missing Corrie’s mum urges Bury’s Friday night crowd to help fill the gaps in the mystery

The mother of missing airman Corrie McKeague today pleaded for three teenagers who may have seen him to contact the police because they may have vital information.

Nicola Urquhart, a police officer in Scotland, believes Suffolk Police have done all they can and now just need people with information to come forward, even if they don’t think they know anything important.

Nicola Urquhart ANL-160310-161023009

Police are continuing to appeal for three young people seen in Short Brackland around 4.20am on Saturday September 24 an hour after Corrie was last seen in nearby Brentgovel Street – to come forward.

Speaking almost two weeks after her son, an airman with 2Sqn RAF Regiment at Honington, was last seen in Bury St Edmunds, Nicola, from Dunfermline, said: “Those three young people are local, they come from here and somebody knows them – they know who they are.

“Where they drinking? We don’t care, the police don’t care – they could have information on Corrie and the police need to speak to them.

“The teenagers must know but they’re not coming forward, probably for some reason that might be quite trivial.

Corries brother Darroch McKeague ANL-160310-161430009

“I certainly don’t think three teenagers were responsible for him going missing.”

Corrie’s brother Darroch McKeague urged everyone who was in town that Friday night two weeks ago to think about whether they saw him.

He said it was usual for him, Corrie, their older brother Makeyan and their cousins to go out together and during the evening go off talking to other people.

Police know Corrie did the same that Friday and believe anyone he spoke to would remember the good looking 5ft 10in lad, dressed in pink and white, with the family’s gentle but noticeable Scottish accent chatting to strangers in Bury. Any one of them could have a vital clue without realising it.

Police and RAF teams search the A11 for Corrie's phone Picture Mark Westley ANL-160610-124420009

Nicola said: “He’s the centre of attention, he’s loud and confident.”

Darroch added: “Everyone taking photos on their phones needs to look through the photos to see if he’s in the background – he was wearing pink and white.

“People with dash cams, Go-Pro [cameras] on their bikes – have a look.”

Nicola added: “People coming into the market to set up might have seen vehicles leaving or something unusual.”

CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague ANL-160929-093914001

She urged anyone who tried to call the police on 101 earlier in the search and could not get through, to try again on the police incident room number 01473 782019.

“If they’re worried about talking to the police there’s always Crimestoppers [see below],” Nicola suggested.

She urged people not to post information for the police on social media. She explained: “There are so many different places it’s going on now, it’s so easily missed.”

But she thanked all the people who have posted pictures of Corrie on social media and sent the family messages of support, including a 16-year-old boy who has started and manages a Find Corrie Facebook group with more than 9,000 followers, even though he does not know the family.

Nicola said: “Every single person who shares my son’s photo is thinking about him and if they’re thinking about him, they’re looking for him.

“That’s what we need because, genuinely, he’s vanished at 3.24 that Saturday morning. Somebody knows something and we want them to come forward.”

She said there was no CCTV showing Corrie leaving Bury and ask for anyone with CCTV on routes out of town to come forward.

She added that there had been no activity on his social media or bank accounts.

He even left his seven-month-old pug-cross puppy Louell in his room at the base.

“That is one of the other reasons why we’re worried – he would have made arrangements for someone to look after him,” Nicola said. “All the boys in 2Sqn have adopted him and are looking after him.”

Police have searched the A1101 and A11 at Barton Mills for his missing Nokia Lumia 435 phone, which registered itself with a phone mast there. It was a phone he bought to replace his lost higher specification one,

Nicola said she has been trying to contact dog walking groups, cycling clubs and walkers’ groups in the area asking them to keep an eye out for it.

She added: “Neither I nor the police think Corrie travelled there with the phone.”

She also ruled out a Marham-style kidnap saying: “Terrorists don’t take people and hide them – they shout about it.”

Nicola has not lost hope Corrie will be found alive. She said: “If anyone could come back in two weeks, three weeks time and say ‘you won’t guess what happened’ it’s him.”

If you even think you saw Corrie on September 23 or 24, call the police incident room on 01473 782019.

You can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

You can download a PDF of the police Corrie appeal poster to print and display here.