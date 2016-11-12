Missing woman from Ipswich found safe and well

A 26-year-old woman from Ipswich who went missing on Friday has been found safe and well.

Jordan Thompson was last seen at her home address in Ipswich at 6.30am on Friday, November 11 and police were concerned for her welfare.

Since they appealed for information on Saturday, she has been found safe and well in the Cambridgeshire area.

