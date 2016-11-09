MP vows to keep missing Corrie in the MoD spotlight

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill has revealed how she has been ensuring Corrie McKeague’s disappearance remains high priority at the Ministry of Defence.

In a statement today she revealed her background role and the sympathy she feels, as the mother of a 23-year-old, for Corrie’s mother Nicola Urquhart, who spoke to students at West Suffolk College yesterday.

Corrie McKeague with his pug-cross puppy Louell who was left in his room at RAF Honington when he went missing ANL-160710-181117001

Mrs Churchill said: “I have been and remain in regular contact with both RAF Honington and Suffolk Police who are investigating this ongoing case.

“Shortly after Corrie’s disappearance, Mike Penning MP, Minister of State for the Armed Forces and I visited RAF Honington to meet with the Station Commander Group Captain [Mick] Smeath as well as Suffolk Police and RAF Police, who were assisting with the enquiry.

“At the request of all those involved, the visit was not made public at the time to ensure there were no distractions from investigating the events.

“The Minister reiterated that the Ministry of Defence would continue to support Suffolk Constabulary with resources, in their investigation to find Corrie.

“In my capacity as parliamentary private secretary to Mike Penning, I have taken it as my role to ensure that Corrie’s disappearance remains at the forefront for the Ministry of Defence, and that the Department has been assisting the ongoing police investigation.

“I am very aware from social media, newspapers and local campaigns that there is a huge amount of concern for the safety and whereabouts of Corrie McKeague and I too am extremely concerned for his wellbeing.

“On a more personal note, as the parent to a 23-year-old myself, my heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this most difficult time.”

She urged anyone with information to contact Suffolk Police on 01473 782019.