Mum’s ‘terror’ after knife wielding clown chases her into house in Bury

A mother has spoken of her ‘terrifying’ ordeal after she was chased into a house by an individual dressed as a clown who then brandished a knife through a window and letter box.

The 30-year-old woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was outside her friend’s house with another friend and a neighbour’s two children, in Priors Avenue, on the Priors estate, Bury St Edmunds when she saw a clown with its head tilted to the side and wielding a knife.

It ran towards them and they fled into the house - locking the door.

She said: “The window was open in the kitchen and it was trying to rip the kitchen window off the hinges and it stuck a knife through.

“My 18-month-old boy was playing on the kitchen floor at the time. We screamed that we were calling the police. It then put the knife through the letter box.”

After screaming that they would call the police again, the clown ran off across the road and jumped over the cemetery wall.

The individual, who was described as being of medium build and fairly tall, was wearing a black and white mask with red hair and was wearing a professional clown costume with black gloves.

The woman said: “I was absolutely terrified and last night I couldn’t sleep at all. It’s really affected me and my friend. I still can’t stop crying over it.

“I thought it was going to kill us becuase it was swinging the knife around and trying to get into the house. We were crying.

“There are scratches on the window from the knife.”

She said clown was ‘swinging’ the knife around through the window and letter box and the weapon was ‘bigger than a kitchen knife’.

Her friend, whose house it is, was upstairs getting her four-month-old son ready for bed at the time of the incident.

She said: “I heard a lot of screaming. I just saw a knife being shoved through the letter box which was quite scary.

“It was absolutely terrible - the kids were screaming. I don’t know why someone feels the need to go dressing up like that scaring people especially young kids.”

It follows an incident earlier this week in which an individual dressed as a clown scared children on their way to Sebert Wood Primary School, in Bury.

Anyone with information about the Priors estate incident should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 283 of October 14.