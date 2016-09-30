New head at Bury school aims to restore top Ofsted rating

New head Kate Pereira with students Alan Kurian and Thomas Tallant, Caelainn Fitgerald and Zia Harris

The new headteacher of a Bury St Edmunds secondary school aims to restore its ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating.

