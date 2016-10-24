New offices for growing tax advisory firm

A specialist tax advisory company which has created an extra £4.1 million of revenue for its clients in less than three years has expanded to new offices.

More than 50 clients, strategic partners, suppliers and colleagues celebrated the official opening of Fiscale’s new offices at Smithfield House, in Rookwood Way, Haverhill.

Matt Hancock, Minister of State for Digital and Culture and MP for West Suffolk, officiated at the event.

He said: “The Fiscale story is definitely one worth celebrating. The opening of Smithfield House by Fiscale is another example of the growing and thriving business environment that exists in Haverhill. Fiscale’s investment not only in their building premises but also in the people of Haverhill is to be commended.”

Founded in February 2014 by John Mayhew and Stephen Bunting, the company specialises in helping clients claim back their investment in research and development from HM Revenue and Customs under the Research and Development Tax Credit scheme.

Initially operating from a single office unit at the Menta Business and Training Centre, in Hollands Road, Fiscale Ltd needed extra office space in Menta within their first year of trading. Two years later, its continued success and growing team forced the company to seek larger premises.

Fiscale invested about £25,000 into converting the suite of offices at Smithfield House into a base with the capacity to accommodate further growth and the expansion of its team from 10 employees upto 22.

Stephen Bunting, co-founder and technical director of Fiscale welcomed the guests to the opening. Executive chairman John Mayhew outlined Fiscale’s future growth plans including the setting up of a technical hub in the North West of England to service clients located outside of East Anglia.