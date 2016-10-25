Newmarket’s Hayley Turner presented with OBE by The Queen

Newmarket’s Hayley Turner was today made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to horseracing by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in London.

Ms Turner is widely considered to be the first woman to achieve a sustained, day-in, day-out, successful career as a professional jockey in the UK.

Former jockey Hayley Turner after receiving her Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to horseracing at Buckingham Palace in London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday October 25, 2016. See PA story ROYAL Investiture. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire ROYAL_Investiture_131927.JPG

Her success has also seen an enormous increase in the number of female apprentice jockeys riding in the UK in recent years.

She became the first women to ride 100 UK Flat race winners during a calendar year, when winning on ‘Mullitovermaurice’ at Wolverhampton on 30 December 2008.

In that year Turner rode in over 900 races in the UK - one of only five riders to achieve the milestone that year.

Earlier this year it was announced that she will be a regular contributor to the new ITV Racing team when their 4 year deal as the new terrestrial home of British horse racing comes into effect on January 1, 2017.