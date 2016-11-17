Parade to remember fallen war heroes

Hundreds of people joined forces with civic dignitaries, current and past servicemen, local groups and organisations to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday.

The traditional Remembrance Sunday Parade began at Haverhill Arts Centre before winding its way through the High Street to the war memorial, followed by a moving service at St Mary’s Church.

Haverhill, Suffolk. Remembrance Day parade and service through the High Street and service at the cemetery. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE ANL-161113-204217009

The parade, led by the Bury St Edmunds Sea Cadets band, included veterans proudly wearing their uniforms and displaying their medals.

Representatives of the armed services were also present along with the cadet forces, scouts, guides and cubs, as well as members of the British Legion, the Red Cross, the Women’s Institute and town organisation such as the Haverhill Family History Group.

Civic dignitaries including the Mayor St Edmundsbury, councillor Julia Wakelam, and Mayor of Haverhill, town councillor David Roach were amongst those who laid wreaths at the war memorial before the Last Post and two minutes silence.

The parade then made its way to St Mary’s Church where there were prayers for those who made the ultimate sacrifice in time of war.

Haverhill, Suffolk. Remembrance Day parade and service through the High Street and service at the cemetery. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE ANL-161113-204249009

“It was extremely well attended with people lining both sides of the High Street for the parade,” said Alan Bumsptead, secretary of the Haverhill branch of the Royal British Legion.

“The parade was made up of around 200 people with many more hundreds attending this year’s Remembrance Day events to pay tribute to servicemen and women who gave their lives so bravely.”