Police appeal for private CCTV from the morning airman Corrie McKeague went missing

Police want to hear from anyone with private CCTV in and around Bury St Edmunds from the morning airman Corrie McKeague went missing.

Officers and police staff have gone through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage and continue to view images gathered from Bury for the morning of September 24 when the 23-year-old disappeared.

CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague ANL-160929-093914001

Police have gathered CCTV from businesses and private sources in and around Bury, and have checked on possible routes out of town for private systems but officers are continuing to ask anyone who may have private CCTV to get in touch if they have anything that might help.

Work continues to trace all of those in the area as efforts to find Corrie go on.

A number of people have been traced and spoken to, however officers still need to hear from anyone who may have been walking, driving or cycling through the town, or on roads around the area.

Officers are also renewing calls for residents to check their gardens or any outbuildings.

The last confirmed sighting of Corrie McKeague - taken from the 3.25am CCTV footage of him in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, on Saturday September 24. ANL-161021-143135001

At this time there are still no confirmed sightings of Corrie after 3.25am on Saturday, September 24 in Brentgovel Street.

He told at least one person he planned to walk the 10 miles back to his base at RAF Honington, as he often did.

In an interview with the Bury Free Press on Wednesday, Corrie’s mum Nicola Urquhart said that with no sightings on CCTV she believes her son left the town in a vehicle.

She said: “But then that opens it upto has he gone willingly or has he been taken. There’s no evidence of either but somebody knows something and we need someone to come forward.”

Police say all possibilities are being explored to find out what has happened to him and anyone with information that may help is asked to call the incident room on 01473 782019.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously if required, on 0800 555 111.