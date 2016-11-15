Police closing A14 lane for missing airman Corrie search

Police are expected to close part of the A14 at 10am today for a search in connection with the disappearance of airman Corrie McKeague.

Suffolk Police said yesterday evening that they would be closing one lane of the eastbound carriageway between the Moreton Hall and Rougham junctions, in order for police search teams to conduct searches at the roadside.

A lane of the A14 between Bury St Edmunds and Rougham will be closed today for a search ANL-160518-150233009

The search will cover a mile and a half of road and will continue into the afternoon, when the road is expected to fully reopen.

Corrie, an airman with 2Sqn RAF Regiment at Honington, has been missing since September 24 when he was last seen on CCTV in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds at about 3.25am.

Last Friday – seven weeks after he went missing – Suffolk Police were still appealing for people who were in the area early that morning, in a vehicle or on foot, to some forward.

Police have leafleted homes in the area asking people to fill in a reply-paid questionnaire.

Anyone with information that may help, or who was in the town between on the night of September 23/24 and has not come forward, should call the incident room on 01473 782019.

You can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

You can download a PDF of the police Corrie appeal poster to print and display here.