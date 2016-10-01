Police make ‘anniversary checks’ in hunt for missing Honington airman

Police were out in Bury St Edmunds town centre last night hoping to find people who recalled seeing Corrie McKeague before he went missing a week ago.

Corrie, 23, an airman at RAF Honington was last seen at about 3.20am last Saturday on CCTV in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds,

Police, RAF and Military Police personnel search hedgerows beside the A134 between Bury and RAF Honington for Corrie McKeague ANL-160930-161420001

Officers questioned people out in the town last night and into early this morning in the hope that being in the same placxe on the anniversary of the last sighting might jog memories.

Police are continuing to ask anyone who may have spoken to him during last Friday evening in the time up to 3.20am, and anyone who may have seen him after the last confirmed sighting in Brentgovel Street on Saturday to come forward.

Corrie is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short light brown hair. He was wearing a light pink shirt and white jeans or trousers.

It is thought he may have tried to walk the 10 miles back to Honington, which was something he was known to do after nights out.

CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague early last Saturday morning ANL-160929-093914001

Police officers, supported by the RAF, Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue and the National Police Air Service helicopter, have searched around that route since he was reported missing on Monday.

Yesterday searchers continued to look between Bury St Edmunds and Honington, including a team searching hedgerows along the busy A134, and police say that over the weekend these ground searches will be expanded.

Anyone who has seen or heard from him since the early hours of last Saturday is being asked to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

If you saw him or have any information about where he is now please contact the duty sergeant at Bury St Edmunds by dialling Suffolk Police on 101.

