Power tools stolen in burglary in Haverhill

A number of branded power tools were stolen in a burglary at a business premises in Haverhill on Wednesday, October 26.

The incident was between 10pm and midnight on the industrial estate, in Hollands Road, and entry was gained by smashing a side window.

Police want to speak to the driver and passengers of a black 4x4 seen twice in the area at about 10.20pm and 10.50pm.

Call police on 101 quoting crime reference 62914/16.

