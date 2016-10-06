Progress for Haverhill Business Park

A builders merchants is likely to be the first to open a unit in the Haverhill Business Park extension next year.

It is thought MKM Building Supplies could be operating from the park beside Bumpstead Road and the A1017 bypass as early as next summer.

Haverhill Business Park

News of the potential occupier began circulating last week after officers at St Edmundsbury Borough Council granted outline planning consent – the first of a two stage planning permission process – to Hammond Rutts Investment, which acquired some 30 acres of vacant land at the park in May last year.

Michael Gibbens, managing director of Taurus Developments, which is acting as development manager on the owner’s behalf, said by the end of this month a contract to move all the stockpiled earth left by the previous owner should be completed.

They are now working on ‘reserved matters’ applications for the seven individual plots, two of which are on land which falls within Braintree District Council.

These will provide details such as size and appearance and will need to be submitted and approved before any development work authorised by the consent can start.

“Assuming that comes through we should be on site by February,” said Mr Gibbens.

He confirmed terms had been finalised with one firm but said a confidentiality agreement prevented him from disclosing its name.

“We’ve agreed terms with our first occupier for warehouse development and we’ll be looking to hopefully commence on site with that in the new year,” he said.

A spokeswoman for MKM said they did not wish to comment at this stage.

Cllr John Burns, a Haverhill town, borough and county councillor, welcomed progress being made on the site.

He said: “I’m pleased that at long last we’re getting some stuff on this site and we’re going to bring trade to the town and, more importantly, jobs.”

“Hopefully local people will get the jobs,” he added.

Hammond Rutt’s application sought permission to erect up to 46,000sq m of floorspace for such uses as a petrol filling station and restaurant/s, car dealerships and an ancillary lorry park.

Of the current level of interest in the site, Mr Gibbens said: “A few discussions with occupiers are at various stages which is all very encouraging and reflects the fact there’s not much land for business in the area.”