Review: ‘Gaslight allows actors to shine as individuals’

Sudbury Dramatic Society’s production of Gaslight allowed for its small cast to excel individually and grow in their roles.

The last production I reviewed - ‘Rumours’, - was also directed by Belinda Hasler.

Sudbury Dramatic Society's production of Gaslight. Worried housekeeper Elizabeth, played by Anne Lilliie-Foster ANL-160510-100924001

Although enjoyable and entertaining, it was at times chaotic and now trying to remember the individual performances is difficult.

Gaslight allows for each actor to shine as an individual, squeezing each drop of personality from their character.

The classic Victorian thriller is set in 1880 in fog bound London,

Jack Manningham played by Nick Elliot, is slowly and deliberately driving his wife, Bella (Lorna Hollister) insane.

He has almost succeeded when help arrives in the person of former detective, Rough.

Hollister is superb in her role as the subordinate, weak-willed and increasingly desperate Victorian wife.

You really feel for her character and right from the start you find yourself rooting for her and wanting to boo panto style at ‘bad guy’ Jack.

Indeed Elliot was booed during when he reappeared at the end to take the applause.

There are no shocks in the story line, instead it is the characters themselves that make the performance.

The anger in Elliot’s eyes was clear to see when things began to run out of his character’s control.

To lighten the mood Rough, played by Richard Fawcett, brings his own style of humour - and some alternative medicine - with further light-relief coming from flirty maid Nancy (Demi Teager).

The final role is fellow maid Elizabeth (Anne Lillie-Foster) a caring woman who supports Bella.

Gaslight runs until Saturday at Sudbury’s Quay Theatre from 7.45pm each night.

Tickets are available from The Quay Theatre Box Office.