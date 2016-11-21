Road blocked on B1508 Cornard-Bures road following second collision in a week

The B1508/Bures Road has been blocked following a single-vehicle collision just prior to Little Cornard.

Police were called at 3.15pm and are on the scene, with an ambulance called out for the driver of a blue Renault Clio.

On Tuesday morning the road was blocked on the same bend when a car overturned.

Suffolk County Council has announced it is planning to reduce the speed on the road to 40mph in the new year following a spate of accidents and local concerns.