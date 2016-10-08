Road now open after serious accident in Clare

The B1063 was closed in both directions this morning after a serious accident in Clare.

Emergency services responded to reports that a single vehicle had struck a road side power post at around 8.15am.

A female driver was found to have suffered some injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further treatment.

The road was closed between Clare Road, Poslingford, and Clare Road, Chilton Street, but was re-opened at 12.36pm.