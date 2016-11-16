Senior Hadleigh clergyman charged with voyeurism offences

Hadleigh clergyman The Very Rev Martin Thrower has been charged with a number of voyeurism offences.

Mr Thrower, of Church Street, Hadleigh, was arrested at the Buttermarket in Ipswich on August 4, on suspicion of voyeurism. He was interviewed and was bailed to return to police, to allow further enquiries to be carried out. On Tuesday he was brought back into custody at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre to be formally charged with eight voyeurism offences.

These relate to incidents dating back to 2014 including six offences this year, on March 20, April 20, May 26, June 29, July 20 and August 4, where males were filmed while in public toilets. He is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates on December 19.

John Howard, spokesman for the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, said: “I can confirm that The Very Revd Martin Thrower, Rector of Hadleigh, Layham and Shelley, has been charged with voyeurism. He remains suspended from all offices within the diocese until further notice.

“We have ongoing arrangements to look after all his church roles, including an experienced interim priest covering his parish duties.

“We continue to offer support to all his parishes at this challenging time and can make no further comment while legal proceedings are ongoing. Our thoughts and prayers are very much with everyone affected by this.”