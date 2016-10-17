Spate of thefts and break ins in Haverhill

Police are appealing for information in connection with a spate of thefts and burglaries in Haverhill over four days.
They began on the night of October 5 and 6 when a number of vans were targeted in Greenwood Close, Templars Court, Squires Court and Crowland Road, with numerous power tools stolen. The crime references are 37/59372/16, 37/59377/16, 37/59404/16, 37/59660/16 and 37/59411/16, respectively.
The following night, between 8pm on October 6 and 7.30am on the 7th, a garage in a block in Ixworth Road was broken into by forcing the metal door open, though nothing was stolen. The crime reference is 37/59774/16.
On the same night, between the same times, a garden shed in Conway Close was broken into but, again, nothing was taken. The crime reference is 37/59607/16
Then, between Saturday October 8 and Sunday October 9 someone attempted to break into a garage in Betony Walk, damaging the garage door but taking nothing. The crime reference is 37/60214/16.
If you have information about any of these crime contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting the relevant crime reference.
