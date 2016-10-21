Specialist RAF search officers join hunt for missing Corrie

Specialist RAF search officers have joined the hunt for missing airman Corrie McKeague.

The searches are continuing to locate Corrie, 23, who went missing four weeks ago.

CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague ANL-160929-093914001

At an early stage a search strategy was put into place and this has been regularly reviewed, including by national experts, to encompass all relevant areas.

This work continues to be prioritised, with officers systematically working through all possible lines of enquiry.

The specialist RAF teams are joining police and Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue volunteers to carry out line searching of wooded areas on possible routes Corrie may have tried to walk home.

Officers are continuing enquiries behind the scenes, including continued CCTV viewing and further investigation work to see if there are any clues as to what has happened to him.

Corrie McKeague's mum Nicola Urquhart interviewed on ITV's Good Morning Britain by Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid ANL-161020-095034001

Despite extensive work carried out to date, there remains no positive sighting of Corrie since 3.20am on Saturday, September 24.

He had been out for the evening in Bury St Edmunds and is known to have engaged with a number of people during his night out.

Through comprehensive work and checks officers have managed to identify many of those seen on CCTV however there are still individuals who officers need to speak to.

Police have stressed that even if you think you didn’t see anything of use then they still need to speak to you if you were in the area at the time, as you could have a small piece of information that could help.

People who have recently come forward include individuals who were driving routes in the area in the early hours – between 3am and 6am – who, although they hadn’t seen Corrie, have given information that has allowed officers to be able to narrow down that he wasn’t seen walking a particular road at a particular time – and therefore anyone who was in the area may have information that can assist.

Police say they have yet to find images of him leaving town, though he told at least one person he planned to walk the 10 miles back to RAF Honington, as he often did.

Yesterday Corrie’s mum Nicola Urquhart appeared on national TV and said ‘somebody else’ must be involved in her son’s disappearance.

Anyone who may have been out in the Bury St Edmunds, Honington or Barton Mills area between 3am and 6am on Saturday 24 September or anyone with information that may help should call the incident room on 01473 782019.

You can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

You can download a PDF of the police Corrie appeal poster to print and display here.