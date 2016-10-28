Sports events raise thousands of pounds for hospice

Abbeycroft Leisure and HaverSports are celebrating after their efforts raised £2,481 for St

Nicholas Hospice Care in a year which saw more than 600 people compete in sports events across West Suffolk.

The leisure provider and events organising group delivered the third Haverhill Festival of Running in April, which included the town’s first marathon, half marathon and 10km runs in the town. Abbeycroft Leisure Triathlon Festivals were also held in Bury in June and in Mildenhall in August. Eight-year-old Isabel, from Bury, won her category in the junior aquathlons at the triathlon festivals in Bury and Haverhill, while her dad Pip Moore finished second and her mum Helen Samuel was the first woman to cross the finish at the sprint triathlon in Mildenhall. Visit www.haversports.com to sign up to next year’s running festival.