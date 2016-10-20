Stoke pupils donate items to foodbank

Pupils at Stoke College have helped their community by delivering food to a charity that helps people in crisis.

Six students donated 55.3kg of food from their Harvest Festival assembly to Haverhill Foodbank last week.

They also enjoyed a tour of the facility and heard from volunteers about how the food is distributed.

Headteacher Frank Thompson said: “The Year 1 pupils were fascinated by their visit to the foodbank and have been sharing what they’ve learned since they returned to school.”

Henry Wilson, the foodbank’s projects director, said he appreciated the school’s help and added that people would be surprised how many use it.

He has offered to visit the Stoke College to talk to pupils of all ages about the charity’s work.

To find your nearest donation point, visit www.reachhaverhill.org.uk