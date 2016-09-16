Stones thrown at horses in Raydon near Hadleigh

Police are appealing for information or witnesses to suspected cruelty to animals after stones were thrown at horses in Raydon.

On three separate occasions in recent weeks, stones have been thrown at horses in a paddock in Noakes Road.

On August 27, September 3 and 10 stones described as ranging from the size of a cherry tomato to a large strawberry were found in the paddock and have left one of the horses with an injury on its rump.

The elderly horses, both over 20-years-old and one partially blind have shown signs of distress and sweating from running.

Suffolk Police has appealed for witnesses to these incidents or for any information that may assist to be passed to the Incident & Crime Management Hub at Suffolk Constabulary, via 101, or e-mail ICMH@suffolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 55269/16.