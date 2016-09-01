‘Stranger from Hong Kong paid for my place’

A Great Cornard pupil will be heading to one of the best schools in the region this month after being backed by a kind hearted stranger from Hong Kong.

After seeing an advert for an academic scholarship at the Royal Hospital School in Holbrook, Jordan Lock, from Hawthorn Road, decided to apply for a place.

Jordan Lock off to Royal Hopital School in Holbrook, thanks to donor paying her fees, with dad Paul, Mum Maria and brother Jake. Picture Mark Westley ANL-160830-170659009

While she certainly had the intelligence, shown through her successfully gaining a spot, finding the funds to attend was a different matter.

She was given a bursary but was still some £15,000 short for the two years of sixth form she was hoping to attend.

Creating a crowdfunding page she was hoping friends, family and some kind hearted individuals would help her through her first terms, but she knew it would be a continuous struggle to find the funding for the full two years.

That was until a complete stranger in Hong Kong messaged her on Christmas Eve offering to pay the fees in full.

“We didn’t believe it, we expected it to be a hoax,” said the 16-year-old.

“When the email came through saying he had paid the fees, it was unreal.”

The confirmation email came through on Christmas day, Jordan describing it as perfect timing.

“The email came through early in the morning and I had barely slept. I was like a small child again,” she said.

At first Jordan will be boarding at the school for three nights and commuting the other days, but her sponsor has agreed to pay all of her transport costs.

The family have since met their mystery donor, a banker who was born in the UK and attended Eton College and Oxford University.

Jordan’s mother Maria explained that the man, who has asked to be named only as Geoff, often donated to the university but had decided to sponsor an individual instead to see how the money was spent and where the individual went.

It is remarkable that he happened to fall on Jordan’s crowdfunding page, just one of thousands available to view, while trawling through the internet one evening.

While luck may have played a large part in finding the funding, it has had no involvement in Jordan securing her place.

After being bullied at a previous school, Jordan went to Stour Valley Community School in Clare, which she loved.

However, with no sixth form at the school she was on the lookout for a new place to study.

On Thursday she picked up her GCSE results achieving four A*s, three As and four Bs, ensuring her of her place at the school of her dreams where she will study maths, chemistry and biology.

Being ambitious and academically gifted it is Jordan’s desire to become a doctor,

Her career choices come from family experience, preferring to either go into cardiology, as her brother has a heart condition, neurology, as her grandmother suffers from dementia, or oncology, as her grandad had cancer.

That might be several years away, but now, thanks to the philanthropic gesture of a complete stranger on the other side of the world, her dreams are a step closer to becoming reality.