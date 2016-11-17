String of crimes in Haverhill prompts police appeal

Suffolk Police are appealing for information following a string of crimes in Haverhill.

There was an attempted break-in at a commercial premises in Hollands Road between 6pm on November 9 and 8am on November 10. No entry was gained but door locks, an alarm system and phone lines were all damaged. (Crime reference 37/65499/16).

A car was broken into in Alde Road between 10pm on November 9th and 1.40pm on November 10. A Maglite torch, some CDs and loose change were stolen from inside. (Crime reference 37/65654/16).

Someone attempted to break into a garage in a block near Ashlea Road between 12pm and 12.30pm on November 10. Nothing was stolen but the garage door was damaged. (Crime reference 37/65585/16).

At around 5.20pm on November 12, a window was smashed at a home in Abercorn Court and three people, two aged around 13 or 14 and an older man, were seen running from the address. (Crime reference 37/66044/16).

Two windows were also damaged at a premises in Norton Road between 6pm on November 11 and 8am on November 14. (Crime reference 37/66231/16).

Call 101 with information.