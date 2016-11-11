Sudbury man guilty of making indecent images of children

A man from Sudbury who admitted making indecent images of children has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Roger Day, 46, was caught when police seized computer equipment from his home in Northcroft, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Day pleaded guilty to three offences of making indecent images of children and one offence of possession of extreme pornography.

The court heard that when computer equipment was examined seven indecent movies of children, including two at the most serious level, were found together with an extreme pornographic image.

The images had been obtained by Day between January and September 2015.

Judge John Devaux imposed a six month prison sentence suspended for two years and told Day he must participate in rehabilitation activity for 60 days. Day was ordered to sign the sexual offences register for seven years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

Appearing for Day, Edward Renvoize said his client led a “terribly sad existence”, living alone with his disabled mother and having little contact with anyone else.

Mr Renvoize said that Day, who relied on the virtual world that computers could provide for him, had gathered a relatively few images in comparison to other offenders who appear before the courts.