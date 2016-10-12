Sudbury memory walk

A memory walk to raise awareness of living with dementia takes place in Sudbury at midday on Saturday, October 22, starting and finishing at the Kingfisher Leisure Centre. There are one and three mile routes.

To take part call 01787 375656 or email kingfisherreception@ssleisure.co.uk.

The walk will be filled with local memories to make you smile, with Second World War re-enactors live music, cakes and other activities along the route.

Volunteers from Babergh District Council,Suffolk Family Cares, Alzheimer’s Society and Suffolk Sports Fit Villages team will be on hand to offer advice and support on how you can live well in Suffolk.

Peter and Carol Milton are a family living with dementia and Carol will be at the event.

She said: “Living with dementia can be tough and by raising awareness and understanding in our community can only be a good thing.

“We encourage your whole family to get involved and join us on the day, come and share your stories and memories with us.”