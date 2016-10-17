Suffolk Halloween attraction in frightful national final

A Suffolk Halloween attraction is a finalist in a UK hunt to find the scariest experience.

Scaresville at Kentwell Hall, Long Melford, has been chosen by the UK’s rental giants HolidayLettings.co.uk (owned by TripAdvisor) as one of the final 13 competitors in the running to be named the UK’s premier Halloween attraction.

To win the award, the Suffolk local attraction will need to receive the most votes on the Holiday Letting’s website. Voting ends on 30th October, with the attraction receiving the most votes crowned “UK’s Best Halloween Attraction 2016” on the 31st October.

Saskia Welman, spokesperson for HolidayLettings.co.uk, said: “This Haunted Village has been mysteriously appearing on the grounds of Kentwell Hall in Suffolk every Halloween season for the last 10 years, and is regarded as one the Britain’s top scare attractions. You can enjoy over an hour of pure adrenaline rush as brave thrill seekers journey through spooky forests, farmlands, and dark rooms.

“We would encourage all those who are in awe of the amazing attraction to get behind them and vote!”

