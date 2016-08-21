Theatre Royal under the spotlight in national vote

Theatre-goers are being called on to support Bury St Edmunds’ Theatre Royal by voting in the UK’s Most Welcoming Theatre Awards.

Voting is now open for Suffolk residents to have their say and help decide the winner of this year’s awards before Monday, September 19.

Karen Simpson, artistic director of the Theatre Royal, said: “The UK Theatre Awards are always an exciting time, it allows the people who enjoy visiting Theatre Royal to celebrate everything they love about this special place.

“Winning this award would reflect the vibrant arts scene of Bury St Edmunds and put a national theatrical spot light onto Bury St Edmunds and Suffolk.”

A unique venue, the restored Regency Theatre was saved just over 50 years ago by people of Bury St Edmunds and beyond, it is the only theatre on the National Trust’s portfolio.

Julian Bird, chief executive of UK Theatre, said: “Theatres throughout the UK play a crucial role in the heart of our communities and continue to thrive despite a challenging financial climate.

“This award gives audiences the chance to show how much their venue means to them.”

Venues across East Anglia are competiting for the title, with the awards split into 12 regional areas.

The winners of the regional competition will be announced on Thursday, September 29.

Winning regional venues will then be put forward for the National finals which will take place on Sunday 9 October at London’s iconic Guildhall.

The UK Theatre Awards are the only nationwide Awards to honour outstanding achievement in theatre throughout the United Kingdom.

Vote for the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds at www.uktheatre.org/vote