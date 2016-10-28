Thetford rapper Franko Fraize in session at Maida Vale

After performing at some of the UK’s biggest festivals and opening gigs for some of the hottest names in music, Franko Fraize is continuing to have a massive year.

Last week the Thetford rapper hit another career high when a session he recorded with his band at the prestigious BBC Maida Vale Studios aired on Radio 1, and today marks the release of his latest music video.

Franko Fraize - photo by Roger Sargent ANL-161027-110236001

“When you’re there you realise how much of a big deal it is,” said Franko of recording at Maida Vale, following in the footsteps of ‘archetypal English bands like Oasis, The Jam and New Order’.

“I was buzzing,” he added. “We were talking to the engineer and he was telling us who he’s recorded in the past and you realise that we’ve been added to that list.

“It was a right big honour and a privilege to be involved in it.”

The 30-year-old – who performed on the BBC Introducing Stage at Reading and Leeds this summer and has previously supported the likes of Chase & Status, Rudimental and The Enemy – had to pick four songs for his momentous two-hour session, which was recorded back in July.

He chose ‘Only’ because he ‘loves the tune’, ‘Night Life’ which it is a ‘crowd favourite’, ‘Together We’re Lost’ because of its current sound and cross genre appeal and ‘Tell Me A Word’ which he is ‘real proud of’.

And it is the video to ‘Tell Me A Word’ which is available to watch on Youtube’s Vevo channel from today.

The video is the first one that Franko, a street poet whose music reflects the life he lives and the people around him, has filmed outside of Thetford.

It was shot in Norwich’s Prince of Wales Road, the heart of the city’s night life, as the clubs were ‘kicking out’.

“If someone says what’s Franko Fraize all about, I think this encapsulates it,” said Franko, who feels it is the ‘best music’ he has put out yet.

“It’s the icing on the cake for me to put this song out and be able to smile about it,” he added.

Franko’s tracks are available to buy on Spotify and iTunes.

He is set to perform in Downham Market on November 20 and will soon be adding Thetford and Bury St Edmunds to his upcoming tour dates. For more details, visit www.frankofraize.uk