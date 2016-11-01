Three jailed after Hedingham and Halstead burglaries

Three men have been jailed in connection with three burglaries and an attempted break-in.

Jake Fowler, 24, Callum Toner, 21, and Stavious Gordon, 24, were arrested after three of the incidents took place in just one day on April 11.

Jake Fowler ANL-160111-163331001

Police were called at 12.05pm with reports three men were seen trying to jemmy open a patio door at a home off Yeldham Road, Castle Hedingham. The same property had also been burgled on February 5, during which a BMW was stolen and other items were stolen.

While officers were on the scene, a further call came in shortly after 1pm with reports of a burglary in progress in Beridge Road, Halstead.

It was discovered items including a four figure sum of cash were stolen.

Officers assisted by a force helicopter carried out a search for a Skoda Octavia, which was seen leaving the Halstead burglary.

Callum Toner ANL-160111-163317001

The car, which rammed into a police vehicle and struck a member of the public’s car, was found abandoned in Tesco car park in New Street at about 2.20pm.

During the course of their enquiries, police received reports a home in Oak Road, Halstead, had been broken into sometime between 10am and 3.30pm but nothing was stolen.

Fowler, unemployed, of Ditton Fields, Cambridge, was charged with and admitted one charge of conspiracy to burgle, which related to all four incidents. He also admitted four counts of receiving stolen goods in connection with incidents in Cambridgeshire.

He was jailed at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday, October 21 for three years and six months in total.

Stavious Gordon ANL-160111-163249001

Stavious Gordon, 24, of Barnwell Road, Cambridge, admitted the same charges and was jailed for three years and six months in total when he was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday, October 25.

Toner, a civil engineer, of Brooks Road, Cambridge, admitted conspiracy to burgle and was jailed at the same court on Friday, October 21 for three years and six months in total.

Detective Constable Nicholas Campbell, of Braintree CID, said after the hearing: “We are pleased these prolific offenders have now been brought to justice and Essex Police remains committed to driving down burglaries.

“This was a complex investigation, with officers and staff from across the Braintree policing team carrying out a huge amount of work in partnership with our colleagues in Cambridgeshire and the Crown Prosecution Service to secure these prosecutions.”