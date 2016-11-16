Top accolade for West Suffolk Hospital’s housekeeping team

West Suffolk Hospital’s housekeeping team has received a top accolade at the British Institute of Cleaning Science’s annual awards ceremony.

The CIMS (Cleaning Industry Management Standard) Award for Commitment to Excellence recognises the dedication of the 150 member team.

Carlos Alves, housekeeping services manager at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, receiving the CIMS Award for Commitment to Excellence from Louise Minchin, news broadcaster and journalist (right) and award sponsor Dianna Steinbach, Director of EMEA Services at ISSA (left) ANL-161116-170333001

Carlos Alves, housekeeping services manager at the hospital’s foundation trust, said: “We take cleanliness and hygiene very seriously and with the support of our senior management team we are encouraged to think outside the box and continuously look for ways to improve how we deliver our services.”

In the winter months, hospitals often see an increase in diarrhoeal illnesses and the trust is calling on visitors to be vigilant and take care to clean their hands thoroughly.