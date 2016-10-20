Top marks for outside learning

Castle Manor Academys standards of outside learning has been recognised

Castle Manor Academy’s commitment to outdoors learning has resulted in it receiving the first Bronze National Learning Outside the Classroom Mark awarded to a secondary school in Suffolk.

The Haverhill academy also has the only Eco Schools green flag in the county at a secondary level.

The Bronze award is from the Council for Learning Outside the Classroom which accredits schools that have a strong awareness of the benefits of providing frequent, continuous and progressive outdoor experiences to pupils.

Becky Baldwin, who coordinates LOtC at Castle Manor. “Being awarded LOtC Mark is a real achievement , it shows that we are really making strides in providing our pupils with an enriched timetable by offering opportunities in our school grounds and in the wider community.“

