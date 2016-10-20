Top marks for outside learning

Castle Manor Academy’s commitment to outdoors learning has resulted in it receiving the first Bronze National Learning Outside the Classroom Mark awarded to a secondary school in Suffolk.

The Haverhill academy also has the only Eco Schools green flag in the county at a secondary level.

The Bronze award is from the Council for Learning Outside the Classroom which accredits schools that have a strong awareness of the benefits of providing frequent, continuous and progressive outdoor experiences to pupils.

Becky Baldwin, who coordinates LOtC at Castle Manor. “Being awarded LOtC Mark is a real achievement , it shows that we are really making strides in providing our pupils with an enriched timetable by offering opportunities in our school grounds and in the wider community.“